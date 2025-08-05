Two more ads banned over ‘misleading’ government funding claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s advertising watchdog has banned two more heat pump ads for misleading consumers about installation costs.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found that ads from home heating supplier Aira and EDF Energy both failed to include information regarding the eligibility criteria for government funding available for installing the pumps.

It comes a week after the ASA banned an ad from Octopus Energy for misleading consumers by claiming heat pumps could be installed for as little as £500.

The Meta ad for Aira, seen in March, said: “Ditch your gas boiler for an Aira heat pump today … £7,500 grant available.”

Aira said the ad was only targeted at homeowners living in England and Scotland, where £7,500 Government grants were available to replace their gas boiler with a heat pump.

open image in gallery An ad for an EDF Energy heat pump ( ASA/PA )

The firm said it did not believe that a consumer would interpret the ad to mean the grants were given automatically and without conditions.

It added that social media ads did not allow for extensive clarification and claimed that consumers would be confused by phrasing such as ‘eligibility criteria apply’.

They said that, in practice, nearly all of their customers who replaced a gas boiler in their own home with a heat pump were eligible for a £7,500 grant.

However, the ASA said the ad gave the impression that consumers would be automatically eligible to receive a government grant of £7,500, and it did not make clear that the funding for a heat pump was subject to eligibility.

open image in gallery An ad for an Aira heat pump ( ASA/PA )

EDF’s Google ad in February said: “Get A £7,500 Grant – EDF Air Source Heat Pumps.”

EDF said the ad linked through to one of three pages, where all relevant information about the government funding’s eligibility criteria was made clear.

Again, the ASA said the ad did not make clear that government funding for a heat pump was subject to eligibility.

The ASA said of both ads: “We considered that it was material information that should have been included. Because the ad omitted material information, we concluded it was likely to mislead.”

Last week, the ASA told Octopus to ensure that ads making price claims for heat pump installation included all material information, including clarification of any Government grant included in the advertised price and the existence of eligibility criteria.