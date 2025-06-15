Vigil held outside Indian High Commission for victims of Air India crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Candles have been lit around a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru as members of the UK’s Indian community gathered to honour the victims of the Air India plane crash.

About 150 people took part in the multi-faith vigil outside the Indian High Commission in Holborn, London, on Sunday afternoon.

Mourners had travelled from as far as Leicester and Bradford to pay tribute, organisers said.

The statue of Nehru – India’s first prime minister and a central figure in the country’s independence movement – was surrounded by flowers, tealights and photographs of those killed in Thursday’s crash.

At least 270 people died when flight AI171 to Gatwick crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad.

Nilesh Solanki, 50, from the City Hindus Network and Action for Harmony, told those gathered: “When so many lives are lost in an instant, it’s hard to comprehend – and we ask the question why.

“Families, hopes, friends, people – vanished.

“Without even knowing the individuals, we felt the pain of these families.

“Coming together in this way is really important – it’s a lesson for all of us to reflect.”

Among the mourners were members of the Brahma Kumaris spiritual movement, dressed in white to symbolise peace and remembrance.

Several mourners were brought to tears during the vigil as names of the victims were read out.

Organiser Pranav Bhanot, 36, a lawyer from London, told PA news agency: “We felt so helpless hearing about the crash.

“We wanted to do something about it.

“An air crash is always going to be quite devastating. We’re only a small island nation – we had friends, parents on that flight.

“We wanted to do something special to remember and recognise them.”

Authorities in India have begun handing over the remains of victims after identifying some through DNA testing, following one of the country’s worst air disasters.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a residential area in Ahmedabad shortly after take-off on Thursday.

Most of the victims were severely burned, making identification difficult.

Officials say 270 bodies have now been recovered, and only one passenger – a 40-year-old British man – survived.