Three victims of helicopter crash died of ‘multiple injuries’, inquest told

Three people killed in a helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight died of “multiple injuries”, an inquest hearing has been told.

Captain Simon Hewitt died alongside horseriding instructor Justyna Czoska, 52, and her partner, Wojciech Kowalkowski, 49, from Bloxham, Oxfordshire, when the Robinson R44 II helicopter came down in a field near the A3020 Shanklin Road on August 25 during a flying lesson.

The fourth person in the helicopter, a man aged in his 30s, was airlifted to hospital in Southampton.

A hearing at the Isle of Wight Coroner’s Court in Newport, held to open inquests into the three deaths, was told that all three died of multiple injuries, according to a court official.

Coroner Caroline Sumeray adjourned the inquest for a further hearing to be held on March 5 2026.

After the accident, David Smith, chief executive of the Robinson Helicopter Company, told the BBC that “80%” of similar crashes were caused by “pilot error”.

The company later put out a statement saying: “While we understand there are many questions about what caused this accident, we do not have enough information to speak with any certainty at this time.”

The statement added: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the three individuals who lost their lives, and we are hopeful for a full recovery for the survivor.”

A statement from operators of the helicopter involved in the accident, Northumbria Helicopters, based at Newcastle International Airport, urged for “restraint” over “speculative statements”.

It said: “At this stage, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has only just commenced their investigation.

“It is therefore both premature and inappropriate to speculate on the causes of this tragedy.

“Any suggestion of pilot error, at this point, is not supported by evidence and risks causing unnecessary distress to grieving families, friends, and colleagues.”

It added: “Simon Hewitt was an immensely respected, exceptionally safety conscious and highly skilled flight instructor and commercial pilot, admired both professionally and personally.”

Hampshire Constabulary said it was investigating the crash alongside the AAIB and the coroner.

A spokeswoman for the AAIB said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and it is too early to speculate on what may have led to this tragic accident.”

Ms Czoska’s daughters and family said in a statement released through Hampshire police: “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our mum; she was beautiful, funny, talkative, optimistic and kind – always wanting to make those around her happy.

“She was our best friend, we miss the sound of her voice, we will miss her forever. The memories with her will last a lifetime.”

Mr Kowalkowski’s family said he was “the father of two loving children and will be deeply missed”.

Ms Czoska’s daughter said: “He always made me happy and always made my mum happy and always made what was a family. He helped and was a heart-filled person.”

The partner and family of Mr Hewitt, from Barton-upon-Humber, Lincolnshire, said: “Simon was the most wonderful, intelligent, kind man and father. He brought so much joy and light into our lives. We are absolutely broken.”