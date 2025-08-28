Helicopter operators defend pilot over Isle of Wight crash that killed three

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The operators of a helicopter which crashed on the Isle of Wight killing three people have criticised the aircraft’s manufacturer for “speculating” that “pilot error” was to blame.

Captain Simon Hewitt died alongside horseriding instructor Justyna Czoska, 52, and partner Wojciech Kowalkowski, 49, from Bloxham, Oxfordshire, when the Robinson R44 II helicopter came down in a field near the A3020 Shanklin Road on Monday morning during a flying lesson.

The fourth person in the helicopter, a man aged in his 30s, was airlifted to hospital in Southampton.

Now David Smith, chief executive of the Robinson Helicopter Company, has told the BBC that “80%” of similar crashes were caused by “pilot error”.

He said: “We at Robinson are deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the three individuals who lost their lives, and we are hopeful for a full recovery for the survivor.

“While we understand there are many questions about what caused this accident, we do not have enough information to speak with any certainty at this time.

“What is definitive is that in 80 plus per cent of situations, outcomes of these accidents are ruled as pilot error, rather than mechanical failure.”

A statement from operators Northumbria Helicopters, based at Newcastle International Airport, described Mr Hewitt as an “immensely respected, exceptionally safety conscious and highly skilled flight instructor and commercial pilot” and urged for “restraint” from “speculative statements”.

It said: “Further to the statistics quoted by Robinson Helicopters this morning, pilot experience and qualifications should also be considered as this is the major factor in these circumstances.

“We strongly suggest you look at statistics for amateur/student pilots vs professional pilots as in this case.

“We are therefore very disappointed with statements such as ‘Helicopter maker says crash likely pilot error’.

“At this stage, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has only just commenced their investigation.

“It is therefore both premature and inappropriate to speculate on the causes of this tragedy.

“Any suggestion of pilot error at this point is not supported by evidence and risks causing unnecessary distress to grieving families, friends, and colleagues.

“Simon Hewitt was an immensely respected, exceptionally safety conscious and highly skilled flight instructor and commercial pilot, admired both professionally and personally.

“To imply fault before the facts have been established is not only inaccurate but also deeply insensitive to those mourning his loss.

“We fully support the independent investigation being carried out by the AAIB, and we trust that their findings, once complete, will provide the clarity and accuracy required.

“Until then, we urge restraint from all parties in making speculative statements about the causes of this devastating accident.”

Hampshire Constabulary has said it is investigating the crash alongside the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) and the coroner.

A spokeswoman for the AAIB said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and it is too early to speculate on what may have led to this tragic accident.”

“We have full confidence in the authorities who are investigating this incident.

“They will thoroughly examine all factors, including the aircraft’s maintenance history, the operator, the pilot’s actions and the environmental conditions leading up to the crash.

“We believe their investigation will provide the clarity and closure needed for the families affected by this terrible event.

“The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and the NTSB do state that unintended pilot error and other human factors are the typical cause of general aviation accidents, however, until the investigators make a final determination, we cannot make any assumptions about the manufacturer, the helicopter, the pilot, the operator or the maintenance team at these early stages.

“It would be premature to infer or assume otherwise based on this statement.”