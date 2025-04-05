Racegoers arrive at Aintree for ‘great day out’ at Grand National

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Excited racegoers have arrived at Aintree ahead of the Grand National steeplechase.

Thousands enjoyed the sunshine at the Merseyside racecourse for the last day of the Randox Grand National Festival, while millions are expected to tune in to watch the famous race live on TV at 4pm.

Trevor Wand, 62, from Donington in Lincolnshire, was at Aintree for his 15th Grand National and wore a shirt and tie adorned with racehorses.

He said: “It’s just a great day out. The atmosphere’s fantastic and weather like this – can’t beat it.

“I have a different shirt every year. This year I’ve done different because I’ve got a tie.

“I’ve told all my mates, because there’s about 15 of us, I told all them ‘shirt and tie this year’ and they all think ‘what’s he going to wear?’.”

Mr Wand said his day is not all about winning.

“Every year I save money and what I spend, I spend,” he said.

“If I come back with nothing I’ve had a good day out, that’s all it’s about.”

Emily Pickles, 20, and Saoirse Duffin, 19, said they were “so excited” after getting up at 6am to travel from Halifax in West Yorkshire with five friends for their first Grand National.

Ms Duffin: “I’m more here for the vibes and drinking with my friends but I will put a few bets on.”

Asked for any racing tips, Ms Pickles “Just have a bloody good time!”

Jess Jones, 35, from Oxton, Wirral, said the atmosphere and the dresses make Aintree special.

She added: “Sunshine, prosecco, what more do you need?”

Soprano Laura Wright, who is due to sing the national anthem ahead of the Grand National, said: “It’s magical at Aintree today. The weather is great, everyone is having such a great time and I love it.”

“Everyone is so friendly, and it gets me really excited.

“It’s the people’s festival, but it reaches around the world. It’s iconic.”

All three days of this year’s meeting have seen warm weather, although some women had to cling on to their hats in gusts of wind on Saturday.

More than 48,000 attended on Friday for Ladies Day, almost 6,000 more than last year.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said no arrests were made at the racecourse on the day.

Two years ago, the Grand National was delayed by 15 minutes when animal rights protesters gained access to the course, leading to more than 100 arrests.

Last year, safety changes were made to the race, including an earlier start time of 4pm, and the highest number of horses crossed the finish line since 1992.

This year, the festival has seen one horse fatality on Thursday when Willy De Houelle, ridden by former Grand National winner Rachel Blackmore, fell in the second race of the day.