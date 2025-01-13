Will Labour’s AI revolution make your life better or worse?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour have set out their plans to ‘turbocharge’ the use of AI in the UK, bringing the country to the forefront of the technology and making it central to working people’s lives.

The work will ‘revoluntionise’ public services, the government says, promising to speed up planning consultations for housebuilding, spot potholes faster, and help reduce teachers’ and doctors’ workloads. There are also major implications for private sector workers.

Prime minister Keir Starmer said AI would drive “incredible change” across the country. “From teachers personalising lessons, to supporting small businesses with their record-keeping, to speeding up planning applications, it has the potential to transform the lives of working people,” he said.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer speaks with AI researchers at London’s UCL ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Estimates from the International Monetary Fund claim that the plans could see productivity boosted by 1.5 percentage points, with gains worth up to £47 billion a year for the UK every year over the next decade.

Here’s how AI could help – or hamper – your life in the near future:

AI could make my your job easier...

A report by the government’s AI adviser Matt Clifford says public sector workers, for example, could save time and boost productivity by using AI assistants to complete “repetitive tasks better and faster”, freeing up to 20 per cent of an employee’s time.

Mr Clifford gives another example of teachers saving up more than 15 hours a week with AI pilots helping to plan lessons and mark papers. Trials of AI used in marking schools papers has turned back 92 per cent accuracy so far.

Other pilots have also seen AI used to draft and structure reports and forms, cutting time time to produce documents down by between 20 and 80 per cent. This could save a lot of time for workers in both the public and private sector.

Sir Keir offered another workplace example: “For a doctor that spends less time on the notes, that doctor can spend more time on the patients.”

...or it could take your job instead

The government says the new AI drive will create 13,250 jobs in collaboration with private tech firms, who are helping to deliver the plans.

But there are also fears that the capabilities of AI may lead to job losses across many industries. A survey from the World Economic Forum in early January showed that 41 per cent of employers expect to downsize their workforces as AI renders certain skills obsolete.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visit to Google AI Campus ( PA Wire )

Pressed on the possibility of job losses by reporters, Sir Keir said: “The question isn’t the loss of jobs, it’s the changing jobs.”

The union Unite said workers need proper protections and must have a say in how AI is rolled out in the UK.

“Our members are already reporting major changes to working conditions due to the introduction of AI, which creates new risks and all too often results in workers feeling alienated and demotivated,” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.

She said the union also had serious concerns about AI-powered surveillance and “discrimination by algorithm,” particularly with decisions like recruitment, performance assessments and discipline.

AI will play a greater role in NHS and policing

Over the past few years, AI has already begun to become commonplace in the public sector. The NHS uses the technology for services like pain diagnosis, spotting cancer and improving discharge times. Many civil servants also have access to AI ‘assistants’ to help them with tasks like summarising documents and taking meeting minutes.

Mr Clifford’s report says AI has successfully been used by police forces across the country to detect threat and anomalies, as well as “clean up” social media.

In the NHS, a £21 million AI diagnostics fund has been created to help develop technologies relating to X-rays and CT scans.

open image in gallery Artificial intelligence can be used in health scan technology (Alamy/PA) ( Alamy/PA )

The renewed drive follows reports that chancellor Rachel Reeves is looking to slash departmental spending budgets in Spring, likely taking a toll on public services. The start of the year was a tumultous time for government finances as a sell-off in the bond market caused the value of the pound to tumble.

Pressed on spending cuts, Sir Keir said: “We’ve inherited a real mess in the economy by the last government, same with public services. We’ve got to turn it around, and AI will help us with that”.

“We will use it to turn around the economy, we will use it to turn around our public services.”

Mr Clifford’s AI report says that proper AI adoption in the UK could boost the economy by an additional £400 billion by 2030.

Will AI put my privacy at risk?

One of the report’s key recommendations is to ‘unlock’ public data sets to be made available to AI researchers. Mr Clifford writes that “government needs to develop a more sophisticated understanding of the data it holds” and “how this value can be responsibly realised”.

The tech CEO also acknowledges that ensuring public trust is essential, laying out the need for guidelines and best practices.

Responding to concerns that using government data in this way could constitute a privacy risk, Sir Keir said: “the use of that data has already driven forward advances in medicine, and will continue to do so.”

“So we have to see this as a huge opportunity that will impact on the lives of millions of people really profoundly.”

The prime minister acknowledges that it is important to “keep control” of the data, but rejects the need to have a “defensive stance.”