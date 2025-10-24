Bank of England’s finance chief tops list of influential black Britons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Afua Kyei, the Bank of England’s finance chief and executive director, has been named the UK’s most influential black person by the Powerlist 2026.

The annual ranking also recognised prominent figures including former footballer Ian Wright and entrepreneur Emma Grede.

Ms Kyei expressed her pleasure at the accolade, stating she was "delighted that someone in the public sector and financial services is being recognised in this way".

Her crucial responsibilities involve overseeing the financial governance of the Bank’s balance sheet, which peaked at over £1 trillion during the Covid pandemic.

Her role also involves directing the vehicle which carries out the Bank’s quantitative easing programme – one of the tools to bring down interest rates.

She joined the central bank in 2019, having previously held senior roles at global banks Barclays and UBS.

The annual Powerlist, which partners with JP Morgan, HSBC and PwC, recognises the most powerful Britons of African, African Caribbean, and African American heritage.

open image in gallery Football pundit Ian Wright took second place in this year’s Powerlist ( Mike Egerton/PA )

It was launched 20 years ago by Powerlist Media as a way to showcase black role models to inspire young people.

Number two on this year’s list is Ian Wright, the former England and Arsenal footballer turned broadcaster, who has also been recognised for advocating for equity in sport.

Dame Pat McGrath came third place for her role as a makeup artist to celebrities and beauty entrepreneur, having founded Pat McGrath Labs.

Others in the top 10 include Emma Grede, who co-founded fashion brand Skims with US celebrity Kim Kardashian; entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, who appears on the BBC One series Dragons’ Den; and actor and filmmaker Idris Elba.

Ms Kyei said the award was “not about personal achievement – it is about representation, visibility, and possibility”.

“When young people see themselves reflected in spaces where they may not have imagined belonging, it changes what they believe is achievable,” she said.