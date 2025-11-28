UK to block imports of pork from Spain due to outbreak of swine fever

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK will block Spanish pork from coming into the country due to an outbreak of African swine fever, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has said.

All fresh pork and other affected products coming into the country from Spain will be held at border control posts “until further notice”, the ministry said on Friday.

It comes after Spain recorded its first cases of African swine fever (ASF) in more than three decades on Wednesday in Bellaterra, near Barcelona.

Defra said they would monitor the situation and keep measures under review.

Spain's farmers' association, Asaja, said the sector was ready to face the outbreak, but called on authorities to address an "out-of-control presence" of wild animals that risked contaminating livestock.

China has also banned pork imports from Barcelona province in light of the reports.

Spain is the European Union's leading pork producer, accounting for roughly a quarter of the bloc's output, ahead of Germany, with annual pork exports of about 3.5 billion euros (£3.07bn).

African swine fever (ASF) is a potentially fatal disease affecting pigs. It is not the same as swine flu and does not affect humans, Defra says.

The disease is highly contagious and can spread if healthy pigs eat infectious products or make contact with infected pigs or contaminated items.

Last month, Taiwan reported its first cases of African swine fever and culled at least 195 pigs from the affected farm. Authorities also ordered a ban on the movement and slaughter of pigs across the island.

In 2019, millions of pigs were culled in China and Vietnam as the virus spread through Asia.

The virus has been spreading westwards in Europe in recent years. In 2021, Germany had to cull 4,000 pigs due to reports of ASF. In recent months, Croatia has been trying to contain an outbreak.

Last year, Defra tightened the rules around personal pork imports over concerns about ASF entering the UK.

Britain's government earlier this year banned personal imports of ham and other meat and dairy products from all EU countries ⁠to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease, following a rising number of cases.