Watch live: Adolescence creator Jack Thorne addresses parliament on misogyny among young men and boys
Watch live as Adolescence creator Jack Thorne addresses parliament on Tuesday (29 April) to discuss misogyny among young men and boys.
Mr Thorne will address the Women and Equalities Committee with fellow executive producer Emily Feller as the government faces calls to do more to tackle extreme content being served to young people on social media.
The session also comes after Sir Keir Starmer gave his backing for the Netflix drama to be shown in schools and parliament.
The prime minister revealed how he had watched the drama with his teenage children.
Speaking at a recent PMQs, he said: “This violence carried out by young men, influenced by what they see online, is a real problem.It's abhorrent, and we have to tackle it.”
The record-breaking show centres on a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a young girl and the rise of incel culture.
The show has prompted calls for the government to get tough on tech firms.
