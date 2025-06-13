Adjoa Andoh says MBE for drama an ‘especial delight’ as a British-Ghanaian

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh has said being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) is an “especial delight” as a British-Ghanaian.

The 62-year-old actress, who was born in Bristol in 1963 to a British mother and Ghanaian father, has been recognised for her services to drama.

She told the PA news agency: “How fabulous! The King loves engaging with people across the world and loves the arts, and so, as the daughter of English and Ghanaian children of Empire, it is an especial delight to be a part of his Birthday Honours List, as an MBE for services to the arts.

“I’m humbled and honoured to be included.”

Andoh is most known for playing Lady Agatha Danbury, who is considered one of the most powerful women in London high society, in the Regency era-inspired romance series Bridgerton.

In the Netflix show her character is known as a straight shooter, unconcerned with the rules of polite society.

The actress has also appeared in BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who on a number of occasions with the first appearance in 2006 as Sister Jatt in series two episode New Earth.

She went on to play Nurse Albertine in Doctor Who audio drama Year Of The Pig, and in 2007, she appeared in several episodes of the third series as Francine Jones, the mother of Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman).

She has also appeared in episodes of medical drama Casualty, and in CBBC children’s spy show MI High.

On the stage she has appeared in productions including Richard II at Shakespeare’s Globe, Troilus And Cressida with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), and Great Expectations at the Bristol Old Vic.

In 2009, she made her Hollywood debut as Nelson Mandela’s chief of staff Brenda Mazibuko in Clint Eastwood’s film Invictus, which starred Morgan Freeman as Mandela.

Her other film credits include roles in TV movie A Rather English Marriage (1998), teenage crime drama Adulthood (2008) and comedy drama Brighton (2019).