Adidas warns cyber attack stole customer data

Sportswear brand Adidas has admitted it has been hit by a cyberattack in which customer data has been compromised.

The German company said criminals had accessed certain consumer data through a third-party customer service provider.

Adidas confirmed no passwords or credit card data was taken.

"We immediately took steps to contain the incident and launched a comprehensive investigation, collaborating with leading information security experts," the company said in a statement.

The sportswear giant said the breached data mainly consisted of contact information from consumers who had contacted its customer service help desk in the past.

open image in gallery Adidas confirmed no passwords or credit card data was taken ( AFP via Getty Images )

"Adidas is in the process of informing potentially affected consumers," it said.

“We remain fully committed to protecting the privacy and security of our consumers, and sincerely regret any inconvenience or concern caused by this incident.”

The breach on Adidas is the latest in a string of cyberattacks on companies.

A recent cyberattack on Marks & Spencer will cost the retailer around £300 million after it was targeted over the Easter weekend.

M&S faced availability issues earlier this month after taking some of its systems offline in response to the incident, which the retail group said was caused by “human error”.

open image in gallery Marks and Spencer fell victim to a major cyber attack over the Easter weekend ( PA Wire )

Personal data that could have been accessed includes names, email addresses, postal addresses and dates of birth, according to the supermarket.

It is understood the process was part of a ransomware attack, reported to be linked to the hacking group Scattered Spider, but the company would not comment on potential ransoms.

There is no suggestion that this group is behind the data breach at Adidas.

A hack on Co-op earlier this month also caused significant disruption across its retail chain and led to bare shelves in many of its shops, while luxury shop Harrods has also been affected.

The National Crime Agency said it is investigating the attacks on M&S and Co-op individually but is “mindful they may be linked”.