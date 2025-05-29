Almost 2.5m people in England likely to have ADHD, data shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost 2.5 million people in England are likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), figures suggest.

It is the first time an estimate has been made publicly available of how common the condition may be among the population.

ADHD is a neuro-developmental disorder and people with the condition may have trouble concentrating or sitting still.

Other symptoms include being easily distracted, forgetfulness, finding it hard to follow instructions or organise time, and making impulsive decisions.

According to NHS England, a total of 2,498,000 people may have ADHD, including those without a diagnosis.

Of this number, an estimated 741,000 are children and young people aged five to 24.

The figures were developed using estimates from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), which suggests that around 3-4% of adults and 5% of children and young people have ADHD.

While ADHD is not usually diagnosed in children under five – as some traits can be part of typical development – prevalence in youngsters aged four and under have been calculated to give an insight into how many may go on to be diagnosed in the future.

Some 147,000 under-fives are likely to have ADHD, according to the NHS estimates.

The figures also suggest that more than half a million people (549,000) in England were waiting for an ADHD assessment at the end of March 2025.

This is up from 416,000 a year earlier at the end of March 2024.

Of the 549,000 likely to be waiting for ADHD assessment in March this year, some 304,000 had been waiting at least a year while 144,000 had been waiting at least two years.

More than two-thirds (382,000) were aged between five and 24.

Louise Ansari, chief executive at Healthwatch England, said the figures are “a first step in understanding the scale of demand for ADHD care”.

“Our new research highlights that many people with ADHD may simply be going without support,” she added.

“Long waits for assessments are one of the reasons people who show ADHD traits don’t seek help, while those waiting for an assessment struggle to navigate the long waits.

“While we welcome today’s publication, however, there is a way to go to ensure data is comprehensive and robust.

“A move to official waiting list data in the longer term would give a clearer picture of waiting times, including who is experiencing the longest waits and why.”

Estimates of how many adults in England are likely to be waiting for ADHD assessments is available dating back to 2019.

They show the the number of people aged 25 and over who were waiting at the end of March was 165,000, more than 10 times the pre-pandemic figure of 16,000 at the end of December 2019.

Comparable data for children and young adults is available only for the most recent 12 months and shows the number rose from an estimated 285,000 at the end of March 2024 to 384,000 at the end of March this year.