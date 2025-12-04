Wes Streeting launches review into ADHD, autism and mental health services

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health Secretary Wes Streeting is launching an independent review into the rising demand for mental health, ADHD and autism services.

The review will look at rates of diagnosis and the support offered to people, with Mr Streeting saying the issue needed to be looked at through a “strictly clinical lens”.

In March, the Health Secretary was asked about the welfare system and said there had been an “overdiagnosis” of mental health conditions with “too many people being written off”.

Figures analysed by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) show mental health conditions are being more commonly reported among the working-age population.

More than half of the rise in 16 to 64-year-olds claiming disability benefits since the pandemic is down to more claims relating to mental health or behavioural conditions.

Some 1.3 million people claim disability benefits primarily for mental health or behavioural conditions, which represents 44% of all claimants, the analysis shows.

The new independent review will examine what is driving rising demand for services and look at inequalities in accessing support.

Lord Darzi’s 2024 report into the NHS found that demand for mental health, ADHD and autism services has risen, and said many people who are autistic or have ADHD are struggling to access services.

In 1993, 15.5% of 16 to 64-year-olds had a common mental health condition, compared with 22.6% in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, 13 times more people were waiting for an autism assessment in September 2025 compared with April 2019, the Department of Health said.

It said the review comes as £688 million in extra funding is going towards hiring 8,500 more mental health workers, expanding NHS talking therapies and increasing the number of mental health emergency departments.

Mr Streeting said: “I know from personal experience how devastating it can be for people who face poor mental health, have ADHD or autism and can’t get a diagnosis or the right support.

“I also know, from speaking to clinicians, how the diagnosis of these conditions is sharply rising.

“We must look at this through a strictly clinical lens to get an evidence-based understanding of what we know, what we don’t know, and what these patterns tell us about our mental health system, autism and ADHD services.

“That’s the only way we can ensure everyone gets timely access to accurate diagnosis and effective support.”

The review is expected to look at why people are increasingly turning to the NHS and other services for support, the role of diagnosis in accessing help, and how effective current ways of tackling the problems are.

It will be led by Professor Peter Fonagy, national clinical adviser on children and young people’s mental health, with input from academics, doctors, epidemiological experts, charities and patients.

The findings will be published next summer.

Prof Fonagy said: “This review will only be worthwhile if it is built on solid ground.

“We will examine the evidence with care – from research, from people with lived experience, and from clinicians working at the front line of mental health, autism and ADHD services – to understand, in a grounded way, what is driving rising demand.

“My aim is to test assumptions rigorously and listen closely to those most affected, so that our recommendations are both honest and genuinely useful.

“We owe it to children and families, young people and adults to provide Government with advice that is proportionate, evidence-based and capable of improving people’s lives.”

The study comes as ministers seek to tackle the growing welfare bill.

Earlier this year, ministers were forced to climb down on plans to reform disability benefits, including for those with mental health conditions, in the face of backbench Labour opposition.

Sir Keir Starmer on Monday signalled the Government will make a fresh push on welfare reform, claiming the system is “trapping people, not just in poverty, but out of work”.

Mark Rowland, chief executive of the Mental Health Foundation, welcomed the review, adding: “This is a key moment to understand how the social, economic and technological changes of the last decade have affected people’s mental health and how we best respond.”

Dr Sarah Hughes, chief executive of Mind, said: “This is a huge opportunity to really understand what is driving increasing levels of mental illness, especially among our young people.

“More people need help than services can see, people’s mental health deteriorates while they wait, and when people do get access to support it is not always appropriate to their needs.

“We also need to be tackling the social and economic factors that are helping to drive increased demand.

“That’s why it’s vital that policy makers, providers and the voluntary sector are pulling in the same direction.

“We’re ready to contribute to the review, to bring people who are experts through lived experience to the table and to make sure the outcome is a system where everyone gets the right support at the right time.”

Dr Lade Smith, president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said the study must “rigorously identify gaps in care, explore which methods of treatment and support already work and be led by the best available evidence”.

Baroness Anne Longfield, executive chairwoman of the Centre for Young Lives, said:“Nobody could disagree that there has been a very significant worsening of children and young people’s mental health over the last decade, that systems of support are unable to meet demand, and that serious reform is needed.

“We are seeing the long-lasting consequences in our schools and in the growing number of young people outside education and employment.

“This crisis cannot continue, and this review can be the catalyst for delivering vastly improved support for children, young people and their families, when they need it, and where they need it.”