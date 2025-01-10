Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are hunting for two men as they investigate the case of a seven-year-old boy and his mother who both went missing last summer.

Adam Glanville and his mother Karima Mahmoud, 43 were last seen together on 3 June 2024 in Richmond, south-west London.

The child has not been seen since, but officers investigating the pair’s whereabouts received report of a sighting of Ms Mahmoud in the area of Bedfont Road in Feltham on 24 October.

open image in gallery Seven-year-old Adam Glanville has not been seen since he disappeared with his mother last summer ( Met Police )

Now, the Metropolitan Police has released images of two men in their search as detectives continue to appeal for the public’s help in finding the missing pair.

The force said the men were involved in a fight with another man on the day the mother and son were last seen together, but it is not believed they caused Adam or Ms Mahmoud any harm.

open image in gallery Karima Mahmoud, 43 is in breach of a family court order ( Met Police )

One man is pictured with dark hair, including facial hair, while the other is shown with grey hair, a beard and thick-rimmed glasses, wearing a t-shirt that has “Run DMC” written in large letters on the front.

Detective Sergeant Mary Dawson, who is leading the investigation, said: “We need the public’s help to locate Karima and Adam.

open image in gallery One man is pictured with dark hair, including facial hair ( Met Police )

“Karima is in breach of a family court order and police are trying to locate them both.

“I also want to identify and speak with the two men shown in the image released today.

open image in gallery The other man is shown with grey hair, a beard and thick-rimmed glasses, wearing a t-shirt that has “Run DMC” written in large letters on the front ( Met Police )

“They were involved in an altercation with a man at the time Karima and Adam were last seen together on 3 June – the images were taken then.

“I do not believe they have caused any harm to Karima or Adam, but I believe they may have information as to their whereabouts.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 01/903997/24. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111. For an immediate sighting, people are asked to dial 999.