Independent
Appeal over missing 12-year-old school girl last seen in Kent park

She was last seen near St John’s Park in Tunbridge Wells

Holly Evans
Thursday 12 June 2025 04:33 EDT
Ada Edwards was last seen on Wednesday evening
Ada Edwards was last seen on Wednesday evening (Kent Police)

Police are urgently appealing for information over a missing schoolgirl who was last seen in a Kent park.

Ada Edwards, 12, was reported missing after she was last seen at 4.30pm on Wednesday near St John’s Park in Tunbridge Wells.

She is thought to be wearing a t-shirt and jogging bottoms, and has dark brown hair.

In a statement, Kent Police said: “The public’s help is sought to find a missing girl from Edenbridge.

“Ada Edwards was last seen in the St John’s Park area of Tunbridge Wells at around 4.30pm on Wednesday 11 June 2025.

“The 12-year-old is described as white and around 4ft 11in tall, with shoulder length dark brown hair and brown eyes. It is thought she may be wearing a t shirt and camouflage jogging bottoms.

“Officers are concerned for Ada’s welfare and anyone who has seen her should call 999 quoting 11-1147.”

