More than one in four workers worried about AI – study

More than one in four workers are worried that artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to job losses, according to a new survey.

A poll of more than 1,000 workers by the conciliation service Acas also found that almost one in five were worried about AI making errors, while 15% were concerned about a lack of regulation.

Acas interim chief executive Dan Ellis said: “Some employers may be looking to embrace new technologies as a way to cut costs, increase productivity or make workers’ jobs easier.

“There can be concerns from staff when new technologies are introduced at work and it’s clear from our study that their biggest worry is that AI will result in job losses.

“Bosses should have clear policies on the use of AI at work, remember that it is not a perfect technology, and have open conversations with employees around its use.”

Acas said firms investing in AI should highlight how it can improve employees’ roles and reassure staff that human involvement will still be needed.

UC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Workers are understandably concerned about job losses from AI and automation, but unmanaged disruption is not inevitable or acceptable.

“It’s vital that workers and unions are put front and centre when it comes to the use of AI at work.

“That means full consultation and transparency – and workers benefiting from the digital dividend that AI can bring.

“No one understands better than the workers themselves how AI could enhance their work.

“AI can bring huge gains to the world of work if it is developed and rolled out in partnership with working people.”

Recruitment and Employment Confederation chief executive Neil Carberry said: “AI will transform the job market, but history shows technology creates new opportunities even as it disrupts existing roles. Instead of fearing change, we must focus on new skills for workers and preparing for the jobs of tomorrow.

“That the new Skills England body wants to collaborate with employers and providers on digital upskilling of people is exactly the proactive response we need if we are to have any chance of the UK as an AI superpower.

“By embracing AI as a tool, we can ensure that workers thrive alongside technology, not compete with it.”