Man charged after Aberdeen player injured by seat thrown from stand

A man has been charged after an Aberdeen FC player was hit with part of a chair allegedly thrown by a fan of his own club following defeat to Dundee United.

Aberdeen substitute Jack MacKenzie suffered a head injury when the item was lobbed on to the pitch at Tannadice Park in Dundee following the clash on Saturday.

Fans invaded the pitch after United clinched the fourth spot in the William Hill Premiership and a place in Europe with the 2-1 win.

MacKenzie required treatment on the pitch and was taken off in a wheelchair, with the club saying he had suffered a “serious facial injury”.

A 31-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Superintendent Ray Birnie said: “Any type of disorder has a huge impact on the public and the overwhelming majority of football supporters who simply want to enjoy these occasions safely.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and such acts which endanger people will be fully investigated.

“Officers have worked quickly to make this arrest and I would like to thank the public and both clubs for their continued support and assisting us during our inquiries.”