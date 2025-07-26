Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 19-year-old woman has died after a car collided with a lorry in Wiltshire, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A4 Bath Road, Corsham, shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday, after a Hyundai i10 crashed with a Scania tipper HGV.

The young woman, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, Wiltshire Police said.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Wiltshire Police said the female driver and a male passenger in the Hyundai were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the lorry was unhurt by the collision at the junction with the B3109, the force said.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Team have launched an appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time.

The road, which was closed for several hours while emergency services responded, has since reopened.

Wiltshire Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Corsham yesterday (24/07) in which a 19-year-old woman sadly died.

“At about 1.30pm a Hyundai i10 was in collision with a Scania tipper HGV on the A4 Bath Road at the junction with the B3109.

“A female passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 01225 694597, quoting log 54250100571.