Two children airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following crash
A man in his 40s has been arrested
Two children have been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a car crash in Dorset.
Dorset Police responded at 9.13pm on Thursday after reports of a collision between a Range Rover and a blue Renault Clio on the A30, between Castle Town Way and Oborne Road near Sherborne.
Two boys, aged seven and nine, and a woman in her 30s were taken to hospital by air ambulance and are being treated for serious injuries.
A man in his 30s is also receiving hospital treatment for serious injuries.
Their next of kin have been informed.
A Yeovil man, believed to be in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and taken to hospital for treatment, police confirmed. His injuries are not thought to be serious.
The road remains closed while officers carry out enquiries at the scene.
Sergeant Dave Cotterill, of the Roads Policing Team, appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
“We are carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances of this collision and I am keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened,” he said.
“I would also urge anyone who was travelling in the area around the time of the collision to please review any dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything that might assist our enquiries.
“Finally, I would like to thank members of the public for their patience during the road closures, which are necessary to allow for the emergency services to respond and for a thorough examination of the collision scene to be conducted.”
