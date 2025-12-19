Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two children have been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a car crash in Dorset.

Dorset Police responded at 9.13pm on Thursday after reports of a collision between a Range Rover and a blue Renault Clio on the A30, between Castle Town Way and Oborne Road near Sherborne.

Two boys, aged seven and nine, and a woman in her 30s were taken to hospital by air ambulance and are being treated for serious injuries.

A man in his 30s is also receiving hospital treatment for serious injuries.

Their next of kin have been informed.

A Yeovil man, believed to be in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and taken to hospital for treatment, police confirmed. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

open image in gallery The serious crash occurred on the A30 near Sherborne ( Google )

The road remains closed while officers carry out enquiries at the scene.

Sergeant Dave Cotterill, of the Roads Policing Team, appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

“We are carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances of this collision and I am keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened,” he said.

“I would also urge anyone who was travelling in the area around the time of the collision to please review any dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything that might assist our enquiries.

“Finally, I would like to thank members of the public for their patience during the road closures, which are necessary to allow for the emergency services to respond and for a thorough examination of the collision scene to be conducted.”