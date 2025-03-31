Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Miracle escape as BMW crushed against A1 barrier by lorry

Fire crews responded to the incident on the A1 near Catterick

Tom Wilkinson
Monday 31 March 2025 12:26 EDT
The car was crushed against the central reservation of the A1
The car was crushed against the central reservation of the A1 (Richmond Fire Station)

A driver made a narrow escape after a car collided with a lorry and was dragged 100 metres along the A1 barrier.

The crash between the lorry and a BMW occurred at 9.16am on Monday on the southbound carriageway near Catterick in North Yorkshire.

The smaller vehicle was dragged 100 metres along the barrier after the collision in the outside lane and ended up crushed against the central reservation.

The incident “amazingly” resulted in only minor injuries, fire crews have said.

The aftermath of a collision
The aftermath of a collision (PA Media)

North Yorkshire’s Richmond Fire Station shared images of the crash site on its Facebook page, writing: “Incident involved HGV and car which collided and was dragged 100m down the central barrier.

“Amazingly minor injuries but could have been so much worse. Traffic is now moving but closures may be required later for recovery.”

There were delays on the A1 while the emergency services were on the scene and repairs were made to the barrier.

