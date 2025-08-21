Teenager secures university place after life-changing chance encounter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenager is celebrating top A-level grades after a chance encounter with a stranger led to a free place at his dream school.

Felix Merritt, 18, a former competitive swimmer turned rower, gained a 110% bursary to attend Millfield School in Somerset after his mother got chatting to a stranger whilst poolside, who recommended the Springboard charity.

The teenager gained A grades in maths, physics and product design while living with the long-term conditions ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

He now plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Bath.

Mr Merritt recently competed in the British Rowing Championships and came home with a silver medal in the Men’s Beginner 2x category, having only been rowing for a year.

open image in gallery Felix Merritt gained a 110 per cent bursary to attend Millfield School in Somerset ( Millfield School/PA )

Having previously represented Great Britain in 2022 in the 100/200m backstroke events, he discovered rowing at Millfield, forming strong friendships and regularly training with former students in Bath, as well as using facilities on campus.

Springboard connects children from disadvantaged backgrounds with boarding schools that are willing to provide 110 per cent bursaries.

The bursary, funded by Millfield, not only covers fees but includes uniform and sports kit, travel to and from school and essential items.

Originally from East Sussex, the teenager moved to Dorchester with his mother and younger sister during lockdown.

He attended a state school in Dorchester but believed he could succeed better at a school offering smaller class sizes and greater support.

open image in gallery Students recently received their A-level results ( PA )

To help with his condition, Mr Merritt was supported by his house parents, who regularly cooked gluten-free options to help him manage his symptoms.

The teenager, who joined in lower sixth as a boarder, said: “I am overjoyed with my results and so grateful for the opportunities that I have had these past two years at what I can only describe as my dream school that was always out of reach.

“Coming to Millfield really focused me. I would not have done as well if I had stayed at my old school.

“The support that I have had in-house has been amazing, and I cannot thank them enough.

“Millfield has really boosted me academically, and I think that is due to the teachers, being around like-minded peers, and the support from my house parents.”

Headmaster Gavin Horgan said: “Felix epitomises what Millfield can do for a young person given the opportunity to access and balance academics and sport at high levels.

“To also manage health conditions and switch and excel in a new sport is a testament to the hard work he has put into making the most of his two years in sixth form.

“We wish him the very best in his future path.”