HMS Prince of Wales departs Portsmouth following delay for ‘minor defect’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has sailed from its home port after its departure was delayed reportedly because of a “minor defect”.

The £3 billion warship had been set to leave from Portsmouth Naval Base on Monday evening but the sailing was delayed at the last minute.

Instead the 65,000 tonne ship sailed from the Hampshire port on Tuesday morning with two Chinook helicopters visible on its flight deck.

NavyLookout, which provides news on navy events, had posted on X that the postponement had been because the ship had a “minor defect”.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Navy declined to comment on the reason for the postponement because it was only a “minor delay” and the ship was “always flexible” with sailing times.

She said: “As part of the ongoing preparation for the Carrier Strike Group deployment in 2025, HMS Prince of Wales has left Portsmouth this morning (Tuesday) for a period of trials, ammunitioning and defence engagement.”

Last month, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, announced that as part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group deployment to the Indo-Pacific in 2025, HMS Prince of Wales will visit Singapore in a bid to strengthen defence ties.

HMS Prince of Wales suffered a propeller shaft problem off the Isle of Wight in August 2022 after it set sail to the United States causing it to be taken out of service for several months to undergo repairs.

Its sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, also suffered a propeller issue this year meaning it also had to undergo repairs.