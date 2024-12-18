Unionist parties pledge support for new Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Unionist parties have pledged their support for Northern Ireland’s next Veterans Commissioner David Johnstone.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn announced Mr Johnstone’s appointment on Tuesday to lead the Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner’s Office (NIVCO).

It is described as an independent body dedicated to supporting veterans across Northern Ireland, by acting as a crucial link between veterans and the various support services available to them.

However previous Veterans Commissioner Danny Kinahan resigned from the role earlier this year, saying he felt he was not able to “provide the independent voice that veterans require”.

Mr Johnstone previously served as an officer in the Royal Irish Regiment (reserves), which included service in Iraq.

The part-time role will run from January 1, 2025 until August 31, 2026.

On Tuesday, Mr Benn congratulated Mr Johnstone, and said his “knowledge and experience will be invaluable to our former service personnel”.

“The Government recognises the dedicated service of all our veterans and is committed to supporting the veteran community across Northern Ireland, and the whole of the United Kingdom,” he said.

“We will always stand up for those who have served our country.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson welcomed Mr Johnstone’s appointment.

“David will have our support and I have full confidence that he will continue to build on the integral work laid by Danny Kinahan and the team of staff in the Commissioner’s Office as he works to address personal and systemic challenges, ensuring veterans in Northern Ireland voices are heard,” he said.

Mr Robinson said it is estimated there are around 150,000 Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force veterans in Northern Ireland.

“Many of our veterans feel that the level of practical support for those living in Northern Ireland has lagged behind other parts of the United Kingdom,” he said.

“This is unacceptable and as a party, we fought tooth and nail for the creation of a Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner.

“We pressed for the creation of this post to ensure veterans here had an independent point of contact and support locally.”

TUV leader Jim Allister also wished Mr Johnstone well in the post and queried whether the government addressed issues raised by Mr Kinahan around the post.

“Many veteran issues in Northern Ireland still need to be resolved,” he said.

“The previous government had a draft bill to align all the veterans’ commissioners across the UK and put the posts on a statutory basis but the legislation was not introduced in time.

“The first challenge for Mr Johnstone will be to ensure that this legislation is progressed.”