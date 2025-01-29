What happens next for Heathrow expansion?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves has confirmed support for the expansion of Heathrow airport but a number of issues must be resolved if a third runway is to be built.

The Chancellor said the Government is “inviting proposals to be brought forward by the summer” and will then “take forward a full assessment through the Airports National Policy Statement”.

Heathrow sources said airport bosses want to work with the Government on a number of changes before making major investments in the project.

They are seeking planning reforms that mean they can be confident an application to build the scheme will not be held up for several years because of appeals.

They also want an overhaul in how the airport’s finances are regulated, as they believe the current system would not allow them to recoup the investment needed to build a new runway.

The Civil Aviation Authority determines the cap on per passenger charges that airlines must pay to Heathrow.

A third issue that Heathrow bosses want assurances over is airspace modernisation, to reduce the time and fuel wasted by outdated and inefficient flight routes.

If all those barriers are overcome, the next stage will be for the airport to apply for permission to go ahead with the project through a Development Consent Order (DCO).

This process is expected to last around 18 months and will involve a public consultation on the expansion plan.

The Planning Inspectorate will consider the application and make a recommendation to the Transport Secretary, who will decide whether to grant the DCO.

If the scheme is approved, there is a strong possibility that campaigners will launch judicial reviews of the minister’s decision.

If legal challenges are not brought or are unsuccessful, Heathrow can begin construction.

There is currently no timeline for when that will happen but it is likely to be at least another decade before a new runway opens.

The airport is considering investing in its supply chain even before it submits a DCO application and hopes to create new jobs by the end of this Parliament.