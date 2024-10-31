First Harrods claim letter issued as more than 400 come forward against Al Fayed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

More than 400 alleged victims or witnesses have come forward to lawyers concerning allegations of sexual misconduct against former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed.

The Justice for Harrods Survivors group said its first letter of claim had been sent to the London department store – labelling it the “beginning of the formal legal process”.

The group said the majority of the 421 inquiries they were dealing with were “in the Harrods context”, but said others had contacted them from Fulham FC, the Ritz hotel in Paris and elsewhere.

If we are pushed, if our survivors are pushed, into having to defend themselves in order to achieve justice, we are ready, we are resourced and we are determined Dean Armstrong KC

The Metropolitan Police asked prosecutors to decide whether to charge the former Harrods and Fulham FC owner in relation to only two out of 21 women who made allegations, including of rape and sexual assault, between 2005 and 2023.

Evidence was shown to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in 2009 and 2015, but it decided not to go ahead with either because there was not “a realistic prospect of conviction”.

Speaking at a press conference in central London on Thursday, Dean Armstrong KC, said: “In order to ensure that no-one … is under any illusions about our resolve, we are delighted to announce that we have reached an agreement with a major law firm who will be handling the processing of these claims.

“The law firm have areas of expertise in this field and, lest anyone be concerned about our ability to fight this cause to the end, backing of over £1 billion.

“Even more exciting, but very sad that we are having to do it, is the fact that we can today announce that the first letter of claim has been sent to Harrods.

“That is the beginning of the formal legal process.

“It’ll be followed today by another and it’ll be followed the day after by others, and it’ll be followed by hundreds more.

“If we are pushed, if our survivors are pushed, into having to defend themselves in order to achieve justice, we are ready, we are resourced and we are determined.

“This statement of our intent is the clearest signal possible that it is time for Harrods, time for the Fayed estate and time for Fulham FC amongst other sporting institutions to understand that now is the time to do the right thing.”

Another member of the legal team, Bruce Drummond, said the first letter of claim concerned one alleged victim, but added: “It’s literally the first of hundreds to come – it’s going to snowball and snowball.”

The announcements follow a number of women who made allegations against Mr Al Fayed in a BBC documentary last month.

The BBC’s Al Fayed: Predator At Harrods documentary reported the claims of five women who said they were raped by Mr Al Fayed, with a number of others alleging sexual misconduct.

Questioned on how many “enablers” of Mr Al Fayed’s alleged sexual misconduct had been identified by the group, barrister Maria Mulla said: “It was a very large web.

“Some of them are still alive – it’s not in our ability to name names or announce who those individuals are.”

Mr Al Fayed acquired Harrods for £615 million in 1985.

In 2010, after 26 years in charge, he sold the department store to the Qatari royal family for a reported £1.5 billion.

Mr Al Fayed died in 2023, aged 94.