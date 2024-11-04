Harrods appoints Jasvinder Sanghera as advocate for survivors of alleged abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Harrods has appointed Dame Jasvinder Sanghera as an advocate for survivors of alleged abuse by its late former owner Mohamed Al Fayed.

The department store said “over 290 individuals” were “engaged” in its claims process, as it announced the human rights campaigner’s appointment as independent survivor advocate.

Justice for Harrods Survivors said “only a truly independent, robust and transparent process” could address the needs of survivors.

Harrods said Dame Jasvinder would “play a central role in ensuring a trauma-informed approach to the claims process”.

The department store said the appointment was an extension of its claims process which “includes counselling as well as payment of all reasonable legal fees incurred by claimants”.

Harrods said Dame Jasvinder’s appointment was communicated to survivors in the Harrods process on Monday, adding she would be “meeting with and hearing from as many of the survivors as possible and offering support”.

Dame Jasvinder said she was “honoured to be a part of this project” as she believed “Harrods wish to get this right”.

Justice for Harrods Survivors, a group of barristers representing alleged victims of Al Fayed, said: “We share the concerns over the Harrods process highlighted in the Financial Times article on October 25.

“We stand firmly with our survivors and believe that only a truly independent, robust and transparent process can begin to address their needs.”

It is clear that Mohamed Fayed was a predator who exploited his position and power to systematically abuse women in various settings Dame Jasvinder Sanghera

In a statement, Dame Jasvinder said: “Throughout my career and lifelong work, I have consistently highlighted the significance of centring the experiences of vulnerable women who have faced abuse within institutions and organisations.

“As a survivor, I have shared my personal journey to advocate for meaningful change. A trauma-informed approach, which provides comprehensive support and access to resources for women who have experienced trauma, is essential for their recovery.

“Crucially, this support includes offering these women an independent advocate who can represent their experiences and speak on their behalf.

“I firmly believe that survivors deserve representation from someone who genuinely understands and prioritises their best interests.

“It is clear that Mohamed Fayed was a predator who exploited his position and power to systematically abuse women in various settings.

“I am honoured to be a part of this project as I fundamentally believe Harrods wish to get this right”.

Mr Al Fayed acquired Harrods for £615 million in 1985 and after 26 years in charge sold it to the Qatari royal family for a reported £1.5 billion in 2010.

He died in 2023, aged 94.