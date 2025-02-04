Hardest Geezer announces brutal new challenge after running the length of Africa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The endurance athlete known as Hardest Geezer has announced his next big challenge less than a month after he became the first man to run the length of Africa.

Russ Cook, 27, from Worthing in East Sussex, ran the entire 10,190 mile stretch in 352 days, completing his challenge last April and raising over £1 million.

Now, the endurance athlete is going to run the full 1,864 mile length of New Zealand via the Te Araroa Trail in March. It will see him take on 60 ultramarathons while navigating a mix of terrains, from mountains, forests and sea crossings to coastlines and cities.

He is set to start at Stirling Point in Bluff, the southern tip of the South Island, running northbound to the finish line in Cape Rēinga in Northland.

He said: “Overcoming challenging adventures has had a massive impact on my life and I’m so excited to see what New Zealand has in store for me.”

The route Hardest Geezer is set to travel ( 100% Pure New Zealand )

While the physical length may not be as long as his feat across Africa, the 27-year-old said he expects the 300,000-foot elevation to be the most challenging part of his journey - the equivalent of 10 Mount Everests.

Mr Cook continued: “I know there’s going to be a fair share of challenges that I’ve not yet faced before, as the terrain is so diverse on Te Araroa but I’m excited at the prospect of witnessing some incredible landscapes and meeting inspiring people from a rich and diverse culture.”

The athlete is set to complete a number of big challenges along the way, including a canyon swing in Queenstown, bungee jumping off Auckland Harbour Bridge and sky diving in Abel Tasman.

He expects to complete the challenge in 10 weeks.

While Mr Cook originally expected to complete his Africa challenge in 240 days, a number of complications with visas, injury, kidnapping and armed robbery meant it took three months longer than he expected.

He raised over £1 million for The Running Charity and Sandblast as of 24 April.