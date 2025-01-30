Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society appoints new chief executive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The former head of a South African arts festival has been appointed chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.

Tony Lankester joins the society from Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, London, where he was chief executive for five years.

The former journalist previously spent 12 years running National Arts Festival South Africa, one of the world’s largest annual arts events.

Mr Lankester has also presented a podcast, delivered a TedX talk on the power of the arts, and guest lectured on branding and arts marketing at Rhodes University’s Journalism School.

He replaces Shona McCarthy, who announced her decision to step down as chief executive in October last year.

He said: “Edinburgh Festival Fringe occupies a rare and special place in the hearts and minds of artists the world over and it has played a formative role in so many stellar careers and millions of life-changing moments for audiences.

“Staying true to that legacy, while being asked to help shape and guide its future, is a privilege. The arts environment is hugely challenging at the moment and the world a difficult and noisy place.

“Now, more than ever, there is a need for what the Fringe is and for what it can be – for artists, audiences, producers, venues, and the people of Edinburgh.

“Shona has been an inspirational, principled and passionate leader and advocate for the Fringe during some of the toughest years in its history, navigating some extraordinary challenges with diplomacy, empathy, focus and determination.

“She hands it over in great shape, and I hope to do her hard work justice.”

Benny Higgins, chairman of the society, said: “I am delighted that Tony will be joining the Fringe society this spring.

“Tony brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles, and his insights from both a cultural and commercial background will ensure the Fringe society can meet the needs of the wider Fringe community.

“As the Fringe builds towards its 80th anniversary year, Tony’s leadership will be key in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Fringe society and Edinburgh Festival Fringe.”

Mr Lankester will take on the role in early April.