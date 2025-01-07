Footage released of shop robbery as police appeal for witnesses
Gwent Police officers are working to identify the two people involved in the incident in Newport.
Police have released footage showing the moment a shopkeeper was threatened with a weapon in a robbery.
The incident took place at a shop in Caerleon Road, Newport, at about 9.40pm on December 9.
Gwent Police said two unknown people entered the premises with a tool before taking the shop till.
They left the area in a car, believed to be black Vauxhall Corsa.
Officers are working to identify the two people and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson said the offenders’ faces were covered but “someone may recognise the clothing or their mannerisms”.
“If you recognise these people, or if you have any information, please contact us quoting log reference 2400407484,” they added.
“You can contact us via the website, by calling 101, or by sending a direct message on social media.”