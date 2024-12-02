What the papers say – December 2

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The continuing turmoil surrounding TV presenter Gregg Wallace again dominates the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The MasterChef presenter, who has stepped away from the show in the wake of allegations about his behaviour, faces a fresh backlash according to The Daily Telegraph after he released an Instagram video saying accusations against him were made by “middle-class women of a certain age”.

The Daily Mirror carries the simple headline DisasterChef as it says the comments were met with anger, while the Metro says it has sparked a fresh backlash.

His comments also feature on the front of The Independent, which says he remains defiant amid turmoil at the BBC over the allegations, the Daily Mail reporting the broadcaster received at least four complaints against him while he was still on screens.

The Sun and Daily Star offer some advice for the presenter to shut up and “stop digging”.

Health issues feature elsewhere with The Times reporting on NHS bosses warning A&E departments will suffer under plans to hit targets for routine operations, expected to be announced by Sir Keir Starmer this week.

Plans for an “unprecedented transformation” of end-of-life care feature on the front of The Guardian in the wake of the Commons vote on assisted dying.

A poll showing 47 per cent of people favour stronger links with the EU ahead of a free trade deal with the US under Donald Trump is on the front of the i.

The Financial Times also has an eye overseas, reporting that Russian and Syrian warplanes have hit back against rebels in Syria.