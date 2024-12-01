What the papers say – December 1
Political stories and TV presenter Gregg Wallace feature on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A range of political stories and further developments in the scandal surrounding TV presenter Gregg Wallace occupy the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.
The Sunday Times says Cabinet ministers are concerned moves to legalise assisted dying will pile extra pressure on the NHS and courts.
Sir Keir Starmer will set “ambitious” new targets for the Government this week, according to The Observer.
His “plan for change” also features on the front page of the Independent amid a warning from pollster Sir John Curtice that the Prime Minister has not explained his plans to sort major problems.
The Sunday Express says the armed forces are being equipped by a £37 million order from China.
Winter fuel occupies the front of the Mail on Sunday, which says Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall’s bills on her constituency home are being paid by taxpayers.
Mounting complaints against MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace feature on the front pages of The Sunday Telegraph and the Sunday People.
The Sun on Sunday carries an interview with former Coronation Street star Sean Wilson about his departure from the show.
The rising number of people being reported missing dominates the front page of the Sunday Mirror as the paper focuses on its Christmas appeal.
The Daily Star Sunday says a cursed picture has caused more “paranormal shenanigans”