Culture Secretary considers new industry standards amid Gregg Wallace furore

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is looking to impose new standards in the creative industry, amid allegations against MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace.

Ms Nandy met the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) on Wednesday to discuss the organisation being the appropriate vehicle to drive change that is believed to be needed in the industry, the PA news agency understands.

The Labour politician said she was prepared to challenge the sector if CIISA did not receive appropriate support.

Established in 2022 to address bullying and harassment in the film, TV, theatre and music industries, CIISA has limited powers to impose sanctions, but instead offers advice, mediation and dispute resolution.

Ms Nandy wants to explore if the independent body needs stronger legal powers in order to hold the sector accountable, PA understands.

A DCMS spokesperson said: “The Culture Secretary had a constructive conversation with attendees and hopes this will be the start of an ongoing dialogue on how the government can support CIISA as it looks to implement its new behaviour standards across the industry.”

It comes a day after Ms Nandy appeared before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee amid allegations surrounding MasterChef host Wallace, who stepped back from the hit BBC One cooking show as production company Banijay UK investigates claims of misconduct.

“Having spoken with the BBC in recent weeks about the Gregg Wallace allegations, I am really clear that we’re seeing too many of these cultures of silence and issues being swept under the rug,” she said. “People who cannot advance through the current complaints system because it would have an impact on their career, potentially ending their career.

“And I am clear that people need to be heard, action has to be taken and perpetrators have to be held to account.”

BBC bosses previously said the corporation will not “tolerate behaviour that falls below the standards we expect” and will continue to champion “a culture that is kind, inclusive and respectful”.

A memo sent to staff by the BBC director-general, Tim Davie, and Charlotte Moore, chief content officer, said the corporation would be supporting MasterChef producer Banijay UK in its investigation.

Last week, Wallace apologised for claiming complaints about his behaviour came from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age”, adding he will “take some time out”.

Lawyers for Wallace have previously strongly denied “he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”, according to BBC News.