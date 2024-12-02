Gregg Wallace apologises after backlash and says he will be taking ‘time out’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

TV presenter Gregg Wallace has apologised for claiming complaints about his behaviour came from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age”, adding he will now “take some time out”.

The MasterChef presenter, who faces various allegations including making “inappropriate sexual jokes”, posted a video on his Instagram stories on Monday to issue an apology.

He said: “I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people.

“I wasn’t in a good headspace when I posted it, I’ve been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege yesterday when I posted it.

“It’s obvious to me I need to take some time out, now while this investigation is under way. I hope you understand and I do hope you will accept this apology.”

It follows a backlash to the comments made over the weekend with Downing Street saying his response to the accusations was “inappropriate and misogynistic”.

The 60-year-old faces allegations from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period, as reported by BBC News on Thursday, with many others sharing their experiences in recent days.

Wallace’s lawyers say “it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”.

Last Thursday, it was announced that Wallace is to step away from the hit BBC cooking show while historical misconduct complaints are externally reviewed by the producer Banijay UK.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has since held talks with BBC bosses in the wake of the Wallace investigation.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Monday: “The Culture Secretary spoke with the BBC leadership at the end of last week on this matter and wider workplace culture issues to seek assurances that there are robust processes in place to deal with complaints.

“Clearly the comments we have seen from the individual over the weekend were completely inappropriate and misogynistic.

“More broadly the BBC is conducting an independent review into workplace culture which must deliver clear and timely recommendations. It’s essential that staff and the wider public have confidence that the BBC takes these issues seriously.”

Asked whether MasterChef should be pulled off air, the spokesman added the decision was for the BBC and the show’s production company, and reiterated that Downing Street believes it is “right” that a thorough investigation is conducted.

New episodes of MasterChef: The Professionals, in which Wallace is a judge, are currently scheduled to air on BBC One on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Addressing the accusations in a post on Instagram on Sunday, Wallace said: “I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn’t right.”

Wallace’s statement sparked a backlash, with former Celebrity MasterChef contestants Ulrika Jonsson, Kirstie Allsopp and Emma Kennedy among those who criticised his response.

Time and again we see that these issues continue to run rampant in the creative industries Philippa Childs, Bectu

In response to reports that multiple complaints had been raised with the BBC, a source for the corporation said it would not comment on individuals or any internal HR processes, but that it would be “wrong to report the BBC has done nothing if or when matters have been raised with us – not least because it is already being widely reported there were interventions in both 2017 and 2018 where action was taken”.

Philippa Childs, head of media and entertainment union Bectu, told Sky News that “misogyny, intimidation, ageism and sexual harassment should have no place” in workplaces but “time and again we see that these issues continue to run rampant in the creative industries – propped up by inadequate reporting mechanisms, a lack of accountability and an industry that enables extreme power dynamics and ‘untouchable’ talent”.

She continued: “Reports that the BBC previously internally investigated complaints about Wallace and concluded that aspects of his behaviour were unacceptable are deeply troubling – is it any wonder that film and TV freelancers, many of them worrying about their next job, think twice about sticking their head above the parapet?”

Allegations were also raised by staff members about Wallace’s behaviour on Channel 5’s Gregg Wallace’s Big Weekends to BBC News, with producer Rumpus Media saying it would be investigating allegations of “inappropriate behaviour”.

Production company Banijay UK confirmed it has appointed law firm Lewis Silkin to lead an investigation into Wallace’s alleged behaviour.