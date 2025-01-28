Greens announce support for Scottish Government budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Greens will back the Government’s budget, the party has announced, making it near-certain the plans will pass.

The party said on Tuesday it would back the budget after securing a regional trial of a £2 cap on bus fares and the expansion of free school meals to pupils in the first three years of secondary school who are in receipt of the Scottish Child Payment.

As a result of the negotiations, the party said, environmental and nature restoration funding will rise to £4.9 billion, while young islanders will receive free ferry travel.

Finance spokesman Ross Greer said: “The Scottish Greens put climate action, tackling child poverty, cheaper buses and ferries and funding for schools at the heart of our budget negotiations. We have delivered progress on all of these fronts, so our MSPs will be voting for the budget.

“No young person should be sitting in school hungry.

“As a result of our work, thousands more pupils in S1 to S3 will now receive a free school meal. This will build on the success of expanding free school meals in primary schools, a policy delivered by the Scottish Greens a few years ago.

“Our Green MSPs have also secured a year-long regional trial where bus fares will be capped at £2, because we know the cost of public transport needs to come down.

“This also builds on the success of free bus travel for young people, another Scottish Green policy we made a reality.

“With climate chaos all around us, we have worked to deliver record funding for nature restoration and our environment.

“These Green projects are creating well-paid jobs in communities across the country, particularly in rural areas.”

The announcement earlier this month from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar that his MSPs would abstain on the budget all but assured the plans – announced in December – would pass, but the announcement from the Greens has added certainty to the Government’s position.

Mr Greer added: “These changes secured by Scottish Green MSPs will lift more children out of poverty, reduce the cost of public transport, create good quality jobs, tackle the climate crisis and protect local services.

“!That’s in stark contrast to Labour, who agreed to let the SNP’s budget pass without making any attempt to improve it.

“If you want action to help people and planet, voting Scottish Greens is the best way to deliver it.”

The Scottish Lib Dems are also expected to announce their stance on the budget on Tuesday.