Green deputy promises party will always tell the truth about racism

The Greens will always tell the truth about racism and migration, the party’s deputy leader has said.

In his speech at the Green Party conference in Manchester, Zack Polanski said people across the UK had rejected the “divisive hate” of the unrest during the summer.

Hundreds have now been through the courts for crimes related to the riots, which started after three young girls were killed in Southport, Merseyside, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July.

In his conference speech, Mr Polanski said: “People showed up on the streets with their neighbours to tell the truth. And what is the truth?

The Green Party will tell the truth about migration and about racism in our society. The Green Party will stand up against the far right and fascism Zack Polanski

“If you use the NHS, the person working to care for you is much more likely to be a migrant than anyone in front of you in the queue.

“We have all benefited from food, music, art and culture from all around the world. But it shouldn’t require migrants or people of colour to sort of contribute a trick or deliver something for us to see our collective humanity.”

He claimed the real “threat to our society” is “flying in a private jet”, adding: “The Green Party will tell the truth about migration and about racism in our society. The Green Party will stand up against the far right and fascism.”

The Green gathering is the first of this year’s party political conference season.

The party quadrupled its numbers at Westminster at the general election, winning four seats across England.

It also came second in 40 constituencies, all but one of which were to Labour, suggesting the path to further Green success lies in a battle with Sir Keir Starmer’s party over issues such as migration.