Two-year-old killed by falling fireplace had been dancing near TV, inquest told

A two-year-old boy died after a TV and marble fireplace toppled over and struck him on the head, an inquest has heard.

Carter Walsh, described as an “inquisitive young man”, had been dancing to the children’s TV programme Cocomelon shortly before the accident at his home in Wigan, Greater Manchester, on September 18.

The flatscreen TV weighing between 25 and 30kg (55-66lb) was resting on top of the fireplace and neither had been fitted to the living room wall of the rented property in Fisher Close, Bolton Coroner’s Court was told.

The toddler, who was knocked unconscious and went into cardiac arrest, was taken by ambulance to Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan.

He could not be revived and was pronounced dead the same afternoon.

Detective Inspector Stuart Woodhead, of Greater Manchester Police, told the inquest: “I believe he had gone towards the fireplace and potentially grabbed the mantelpiece.

“He didn’t suffer, he didn’t know what was going on. It was an instantaneous event.”

Concluding the death was an accident, Greater Manchester West area coroner Peter Sigee told his family: “I give my condolences and I am so sorry we have had to meet in such tragic circumstances.”

A relative was babysitting Carter at the time of the accident while the youngster’s mother, Samantha Walsh, was at work, the inquest heard.

The lounge door was closed as the landlord and workmen were busy elsewhere in the property, and after the incident they helped to lift the items off Carter.

Giving evidence on Friday, Carter’s grandmother Helen Mayhew said the room was recently decorated and new carpets laid.

Asked if the TV and fireplace appeared to be securely in position, she told the inquest: “The day before the accident, me and my husband were looking at what we needed to secure it. They were resting against the wall but there were no fittings to attach it.

“The plan had been to secure it.”

Mrs Mayhew said the family did not know how the fireplace had suddenly toppled over.

She said: “That’s one of the questions we had. Did Carter stand on it? Did Carter pull on it? We don’t know.

“He was just a happy toddler.”

Forensic pathologist Dr Jamie Robinson told the coroner that Carter had suffered a severe injury to the right side of his head which he said would have rendered him unconscious from the outset.

Dr Robinson added: “He would not have survived, regardless of any medical intervention.”

Paediatrician Dr Louise Ellison told the coroner that Carter was generally fit and well, and had been under the care of an “appropriate” family member at the time of the incident.

Mr Woodhead said he had no concerns about those childcare arrangements and had identified no previous concerns over Carter’s care.

He said: “The house was clean, it was tidy, Everything was appropriate.”

He agreed with Mr Sigee that the design and positioning of the fireplace had meant it was vulnerable to “topple forwards if force was applied”.

Mr Woodhead said: “He was quite an inquisitive young man and had been dancing away in front of the television.”

He said he could not be sure exactly what happened but noted the Cocomelon show is “very engaging” and that Carter had previously been told to move away from the fireplace.

He added: “Carter was a very happy, well looked after child. This is a tragic accident.”

Explaining his findings, Mr Sigee said “Carter’s death was caused by a head injury suffered in an accident within his home earlier that day when a TV and a fireplace, which the tenant of the property had installed but was not secured, toppled over and struck him.”