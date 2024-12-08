Police launch fresh appeal for information on schoolgirl murder 40 years ago

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information on the murder of a schoolgirl 40 years ago.

Lisa Hession, 14, had been walking back from a party when she was sexually assaulted and strangled in an alleyway 200 yards (182 metres) from her home on Bonnywell Road in Leigh, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Her body was found behind Rugby Road by a member of the public at about 11.55pm on December 8, 1984.

Lisa’s mother, Christine, had expected her home by 10.30pm and reported her missing at 10.45pm, according to the force.

On the anniversary of her death, GMP said: “Despite our efforts and obtaining a DNA sample, which could lead us to a detection and the conviction of Lisa’s killer, we have never found a match, and no-one has ever been charged with Lisa’s murder.

“Sadly, Lisa’s mum, Christine, passed away in 2016 without the knowledge of who killed her daughter.”

The force has re-appealed for members of the public to come forward if they saw anything unusual that night or have information that could assist the investigation.

“No matter how small or insignificant you think it may be, it could be a vital piece of the puzzle that could help us solve this four-decade-long case and finally get some closure for Lisa’s family and friends, and a community that still mourns her loss”, it said.

A £50,000 reward for information leading to the identification and conviction of Lisa’s killer is still available.

The head of GMP’s Cold Case Unit, Martin Bottomley, said: “In what is the 40th anniversary of Lisa’s death, we want to let her loved ones, friends and the community know that we are committed to not losing hope on getting answers.

“This case has been subject to a number of reviews since 1984. The reviews have concentrated on using advances in forensic techniques and investigating all information provided to GMP by members of the public

“Lisa, a young teenager, who was a keen gymnast and ran cross-country for Leigh Harriers, had her whole life ahead of her, and somebody took that away from her.

“Her mother, Christine, never got to see her daughter grow up, and she died never knowing who killed Lisa.

“Sadly, the case still remains undetected but will always be open until Lisa’s killer is brought to justice, and any information received will be followed up appropriately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GMP Cold Case Unit on 0161 856 5978, or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.