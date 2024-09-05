Former Tory ‘kingmaker’ takes seat on red benches in House of Lords

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The former chairman of the powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs has taken his seat in the House of Lords.

Sir Graham Brady, 57, led the influential group, sometimes known simply as “The 22”, throughout the Tories’ tumultuous tenure in office, receiving the letters of no confidence from disgruntled MPs and overseeing a string of leadership contests.

In his role, he earned the nickname the “kingmaker” thanks to the committee’s central role in dealing with internal party divisions and deciding the fate of successive prime ministers.

He has written a tell-all book, titled Kingmaker: Secrets, Lies, And The Truth About Five Prime Ministers, which promises to lift the lid on his time in the key job.

Now Lord Brady of Altrincham stepped down from the Commons at the last election, with his former seat of Altrincham and Sale West, which he had held since 1997, falling to Labour in the Conservative rout.

Lord Brady, who had chaired the 1922 Committee since 2010, wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony in the upper chamber, where he swore the oath of allegiance to the King.

He was supported by former Tory leader Lord Howard of Lympne and shadow chief whip in the Lords Baroness Williams of Old Trafford.

Also taking his seat on the red benches was former Ulster Unionist leader Tom Elliott, who was handed a peerage in the dissolution honours list.

The MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, wearing the scarlet robes, was supported by fellow Ulster unionist peers Lord Empey and Lord Rogan as he swore the oath of allegiance.

Lord Elliott of Ballinamallard, who was party leader from 2010 to 2012, held the Fermanagh South Tyrone Westminster seat for the UUP from 2015 until 2017.

The 60-year-old said at the time the news of his appointment to the upper chamber “total shock”.