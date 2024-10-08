Certificate scheme recognising ‘deeply distressing’ pregnancy loss expanded

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Parents who have experienced the loss of a baby early in pregnancy will now be able to apply to have their child’s life officially recognised regardless of how much time has passed.

The Government has announced it will extend the baby loss certificate scheme, which launched in February for those who had experienced a loss since September 2018.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), more than 50,000 documents have been issued so far.

This Government will always listen to women and families as we overhaul our health system to ensure everyone gets compassionate, safe and personalised care Wes Streeting, Health Secretary

There will now be no time limit on the initiative, with certificates available for any parent who has experienced a loss before 24 weeks, or 28 weeks if the loss occurred before October 1992.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Losing a pregnancy can be deeply distressing – there is so much love and so many dreams for the future wrapped up in a tiny life.

“That’s why it is important for bereaved parents to have the option to officially recognise the existence of their babies and how much they matter.

“I’m pleased we can now ensure all parents are able to apply for these certificates, no matter how long ago they lost their pregnancies.

Today marks a significant milestone for those who have waited for this recognition Vicki Robinson, of the charity Miscarriage Association

“This Government will always listen to women and families as we overhaul our health system to ensure everyone gets compassionate, safe and personalised care.”

Vicki Robinson, chief executive of the charity Miscarriage Association, said: “We’ve been extremely keen to see the scheme extended to include losses before 2018, so today marks a significant milestone for those who have waited for this recognition.

“For many, even the earliest of losses can be deeply distressing, both emotionally and physically, but having a formal acknowledgement as a marker of their loss can be a meaningful part of the grieving process.

“We know from the people that we support how much the certification scheme has helped those who have experienced pregnancy loss, so this is great news that people whose losses were previously not acknowledged now can be.”

Removing the restrictions around the application process will give all bereaved parents of pre-24 week baby loss the official recognition that their babies did exist and that their babies' lives, however brief, really do matter Samantha Collinge, co-chair of the Pregnancy Loss Review

The baby loss certificate scheme was formed following the recommendations of the independent Pregnancy Loss Review, which was published in 2023.

Samantha Collinge, bereavement lead midwife at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust and co-chair of the Pregnancy Loss Review, described the extension as a “huge milestone moment”.

She said: “Since I was appointed as a bereavement midwife in 1998, I have campaigned for a standardised care pathway that ensures that every parent experiencing baby loss – regardless of the gestation or type of loss – receives the physical and emotional care and support they deserve.

“Removing the restrictions around the application process will give all bereaved parents of pre-24 week baby loss the official recognition that their babies did exist and that their babies’ lives, however brief, really do matter.”