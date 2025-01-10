11 councils ask Government to postpone local elections ahead of reorganisation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eleven councils have so far asked to postpone elections this year, ahead of the biggest reorganisation of local government in decades, it is understood.

Local authorities have until Friday to request permission from the Government to postpone their elections, after plans to abolish two-tier council areas were announced in December, as part of Labour’s proposals to devolve more power away from Westminster.

With 21 county councils and 10 unitary authorities due to hold elections this May, some have sought to delay them to allow time to develop proposals on reorganisation.

They include Surrey, Oxfordshire, Devon and Norfolk county councils, which have all voted to push their elections back.

Worcestershire, Hampshire, Kent, Gloucestershire and Thurrock have also requested postponements.

Oxfordshire County Council has indicated it would prefer to go ahead with May’s elections, but would consent to a delay if the new authority could be established within a year.

This attempt to silence the voice of millions is a scandal. Democracy delayed is democracy denied Daisy Cooper, Lib Dem deputy leader

Ministers have previously said there would be “very clear criteria” for delaying elections, with postponement only considered “where this would help deliver reorganisation and devolution”.

On Friday, Downing Street said delays would not be “mandated” and the Government would “work collaboratively” with councils to ensure postponement “fits with reorganisation and devolution in the most ambitious timeframe”.

But the prospect of delaying local elections has met with opposition from a range of political parties.

The Liberal Democrats have accused Conservative-run councils such as Surrey and Devon of “running scared” and “silencing democracy” after the party made gains in both counties in the general election.

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “This attempt to silence the voice of millions is a scandal. Democracy delayed is democracy denied.”

Reform UK, which hopes to make significant gains in May’s polls, has also objected to delays, and deputy leader Richard Tice on Monday accused Conservative-led councils of “bottling it and abandoning the elections”.

Reform leader Nigel Farage similarly accused Conservative-led councils that have requested postponements of “political cowardice”.

“What they have done today is an act of political cowardice,” he told his party’s South East England conference on Friday night.

“It is denying people their democratic rights and frankly, I’m angry. I think the whole thing is a complete and utter disgrace.”

Conservative shadow local government secretary Kevin Hollinrake said: “No council should be bullied or blackmailed into local government restructuring. It should not be imposed by top-down Whitehall fiat.

“Conservatives have always supported greater joint working and stronger local accountability through directly elected leaders. But there are many ways to do this, and local government should be ‘local’ to residents and respect proud local identities.”

Meanwhile, some lower-tier councils have expressed reservations about delays.

Alistair Beales, leader of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Council, said delaying elections in Norfolk was “plainly unnecessary” and “could prove divisive”, after news the county council planned to ask for a postponement.

Downing Street said it would “provide certainty” to those areas that had asked for a delay “as soon as possible”.