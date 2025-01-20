The challenges facing Starmer’s Government from the new Trump presidency

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s return to the White House has been outwardly met with a warm welcome by the UK’s political leaders, but the 47th president poses a series of challenges for Sir Keir Starmer’s Government.

Measures to protect American trade, and to bring a swift end to the Ukraine-Russia war are among the incoming US leader’s priorities which could upset Sir Keir’s plans for Government.

Here the PA news agency looks at five of the challenges facing Britain as a result of Mr Trump’s second presidency.

– Tariffs

Mr Trump has pledged to introduce trade tariffs on goods coming from other countries into the US.

If introduced, goods entering the US from abroad would be more expensive for American consumers, and exporting there would be more costly for other countries.

While the chief targets for Mr Trump are America’s nearest and largest trade partners, Canada and Mexico, as well as China, there are fears other countries could come into the remit of tariffs.

Mr Trump introduced tariffs on China, as well as on steel from most countries, during his first presidency as part of his “America First” programme.

Markets have begun to react to the possibility that tariffs may feature in his second presidency, and this is believed to have influenced the recent rise in Government borrowing costs in the UK.

Ministers do not believe Mr Trump will impose tariffs on the UK, but have said they are prepared for the possibility.

– Ukraine

Mr Trump is likely to press for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine early in his presidency, having claimed during the US election campaign he wanted to do so within days of taking power.

The UK is among Kyiv’s European allies who have been working to place Ukraine in the strongest possible position for future peace talks by providing military and cash support.

However, America’s aid to the war-torn country outstrips that of its European allies, and a move towards a peace deal from Mr Trump will likely have a significant impact on how Ukraine’s other backers act, including the UK.

Ukrainian officials have warned the new US administration against opening early negotiations, and have called on Mr Trump to help them make Vladimir Putin “feel pain” before such talks begin.

Sir Keir’s Government may also have to ramp up its defence spending swiftly, as Mr Trump has criticised Nato member states for not providing enough towards the alliance.

– The Chagos deal

The UK is currently finalising a deal to hand the Chagos Archipelago – a strategically important chain of small islands in the Indian Ocean – to Mauritius.

The largest of the islands, Diego Garcia, is home to a joint US-UK military base which is seen as essential to the two countries’ influence in the Indo-Pacific.

This would be leased back to the British on a long-term basis when the rest of the territory is in Mauritian control.

Members of Mr Trump’s top team have criticised Sir Keir’s government for progressing with the deal started by the previous Conservative government, for fear it will further open up the Indian Ocean to China’s reach.

Downing Street has indicated the incoming US administration will be given a chance to consider the agreement.

There is a potential for a rift to open up between No 10 and the White House over whether to progress with the deal, should Mr Trump be unhappy with it.

– The things Sir Keir’s top team have said

Senior figures in the Prime Minister’s Cabinet, who will soon have to work closely with the Trump administration, have previously been his outspoken critics.

David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, called Mr Trump a “racist and KKK/neo-Nazi sympathiser” in 2017 when he was an opposition MP.

In the same year, now Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said his approach to politics was “normalising hatred”, and Health Secretary Wes Streeting described him as a “odious, sad little man”.

Sir Keir has insisted the UK-US special relationship will “continue to prosper” once Mr Trump is in power, but the past remarks of his ministers could prove to be a difficulty in charming the new president.

– Lord Mandelson

The UK’s new ambassador to the US will be Lord Peter Mandelson, who served as a minister in Sir Tony Blair’s administration.

The Trump administration has reportedly considered not granting approval to Lord Mandelson’s new position because of concerns he has links with China, newspaper reports have suggested.

While senior Trump figures have denied this is the case, the shaky start for Lord Mandelson – alongside his past criticism of the new president – could indicate a fraught future for the top diplomat’s relationships in Washington, DC.