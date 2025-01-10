Council leaders call for Government to ‘wake up’ to floods after major incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Council leaders in Leicestershire and Rutland are urging the Government to “wake up” and release cash after severe flooding displaced hundreds of people from their homes.

Local leaders signed a joint letter sent to floods minister Emma Hardy on Thursday asking for funding to help flood-hit residents.

It comes after a major incident was declared in Leicestershire after heavy snowfall and rain which flooded more than 630 properties, exceeding the number affected by Storm Henk last January.

The letter, from LLR Prepared, a multi-agency forum, said: “This is the second year in a row where hundreds of residents are left homeless and local pubs, sports clubs and others do not know if they will be able to survive.

“Many are cleaning up after just getting on their feet after Storm Henk battered the area just 12 months ago.

“Residents sought shelter and support in emergency rest centres, many with just the clothes they were wearing. It is a torrid situation.

“The right thing is for the Government to release funding now and help our residents and businesses to get back to some kind of normality.

“We’re also calling on the Government to wake up to the threat posed by flooding. Our climate is changing and we need a new approach.”

A severe danger to life flood warning was issued at caravan parks near Barrow upon Soar near Loughborough, while residents at Proctors Pleasure Park were urged to evacuate.

The Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service received 380 calls, rescued more than 60 people from properties and 27 from cars by boat since the flooding began on Monday, according to the forum.

It added that Leicestershire Police handled more than 2,100 calls on Monday, a near 50% increase on its usual daily demand.