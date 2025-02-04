Ministers warned rental reforms will limit access to higher education

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flagship reforms of the private rented sector will limit access to higher education and stifle social mobility, landlords and student housing providers claim.

Ahead of the second reading of the Renters’ Rights Bill in the House of Lords on Tuesday, the Government has been warned that a move to end fixed term tenancy agreements will threaten the annual cycle of the student housing market.

A coalition including housing providers and property portals said the legislation in its current form will lead to one and two-bedroom student homes falling outside measures to protect the yearly cycle of the rest of the market.

Analysis of data held by the organisations shows there will be no guarantee that at least a fifth of all existing student housing in England will be available to rent at the start of each academic year, they said.

It is staggering that there is no guarantee that at least one fifth of all student housing will be available to rent at the start of each academic year Joint statement by student housing organisations and landlords

In a letter to skills minister Baroness Smith, the organisations warned that without changes to the Bill, many students will not be able to access the housing they need and, as a consequence, their higher education options will be limited.

In addition, the Government’s plan to restrict the payment of rent in advance will make it “near impossible” for international students without a UK credit history to prove their ability to sustain a tenancy and pay their rents, the organisations said.

They added UK-based students also face uncertainty about if and when they will be able to pay their rent on a term-by-term basis, which will cause “considerable disruption” for those who pay in this way because it makes managing their finances easier.

In a joint statement, the National Residential Landlords Association, Accommodation for Students, Homes for Students, StuRents and the Young Group, said: “It is staggering that there is no guarantee that at least one fifth of all student housing will be available to rent at the start of each academic year.

“The changes will ultimately prove to be counterproductive, increasing uncertainty and financial anxiety among student tenants. All it will lead to is chaos and confusion for students, making it harder for them to secure housing and ultimately restricting options for higher education.

“We call on the Government and peers to act to protect the availability of all student housing.”

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “All tenants, including students, will benefit from the increased security and flexibility the Renters’ Rights Bill will provide.

“Our reforms mean students can sign up to a property, with the safety of knowing they will have somewhere to live while studying.

“We understand that the student market is cyclical which is why we have included a new ground for possession which will allow HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) landlords renting to students to seek possession each academic year, and will cover the vast majority of student properties.”