Failing to ban new hybrid cars without plug would be ‘catastrophic misstep’

Failing to ban the sale of new hybrid cars with no plug from 2030 would be “a catastrophic misstep”, ministers are being warned.

Representative body Electric Vehicles UK (EVUK), which made the claim, said allowing sales of the vehicles to continue would have a “profound” impact on consumer confidence in the Government’s commitment to electric motoring.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has pledged to ban the sale of new cars powered solely by internal combustion engines from January 1 2030.

The inclusion of full hybrid technology would be a catastrophic misstep and make a laughingstock of the UK Government’s world-leading zero-emission vehicle policy Dan Caesar, EVUK

It is consulting on what other types of new cars – such as full hybrids – can be sold between that date and the end of 2034, after which all non-zero-emission new cars will be prohibited.

Full hybrids such as the Toyota Prius have a petrol or diesel engine as well as an electric motor powered by a battery.

The battery is recharged by the engine rather than an external plug, and they can usually only be driven on electricity alone for a few miles and at low speeds.

EVUK chief executive Dan Caesar said he was not opposed to new plug-in hybrids – some of which are capable of zero-emission driving over more than 50 miles – being sold between 2030 and 2035, but called for those without a plug to be banned.

If lobbyists do persuade Government to include full hybrids it would be a big backwards move. The ramifications for the nascent EV industry and for fragile consumer confidence could be profound Dan Caesar, EVUK

He told the PA news agency: “The inclusion of full hybrid technology would be a catastrophic misstep and make a laughingstock of the UK Government’s world-leading zero-emission vehicle policy.

“If lobbyists do persuade Government to include full hybrids it would be a big backwards move.

“The ramifications for the nascent EV industry and for fragile consumer confidence could be profound.

“Holding the line and creating certainty around EVs has the potential to be a key measure towards revitalising a sluggish economy.”

Dr Andy Palmer, former chief executive of Aston Martin and operating chief of Nissan, described full hybrids as “a better solution” than mild hybrids – which cannot be driven on electricity alone – but said they used “a technology that belongs to the late 1990s”.

Success depends on consumers having the confidence to switch and that also means fast, affordable and accessible infrastructure investment right across the UK, at a pace and scale that matches the automotive industry Mike Hawes, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders

Under the zero-emission vehicles (Zev) mandate introduced at the start of 2024, manufacturers must sell a minimum percentage of pure electric cars each year.

The threshold will rise from 22% in 2024 to 28% in 2025, and is set to reach 80% in 2030.

Failure to reach the required level will result in a £15,000 fine per polluting car sold above the limit, but manufacturers can avoid penalties by using flexibilities, such as taking into account their sale of large numbers of low-emission petrol and diesel cars.

The Government’s consultation, which runs until February 18, includes increasing the flexibilities following pressure from some parts of the automotive industry after they claimed the mandate was putting jobs on the line.

In November, Vauxhall owner Stellantis announced the closure of its van-making factory in Luton, putting 1,100 jobs at risk, and said the decision was made within the context of the “stringent” Zev mandate.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said: “The automotive industry is fully committed to the decarbonisation of road transport, which is fundamental to the nation’s 2050 net-zero ambition.

Drivers are already embracing electric vehicles faster than ever, and 2024 was a record year for the UK new car market, with the strongest overall growth of any major European market Department for Transport spokesperson

“Manufacturers are pursuing their own strategies to get us there, and that competition is delivering a range of technologies, products and compelling market offers.

“Success depends on consumers having the confidence to switch and that also means fast, affordable and accessible infrastructure investment right across the UK, at a pace and scale that matches the automotive industry.”

A DfT spokesperson said: “We are consulting with industry on which cars, including which types of hybrid cars, can be sold alongside fully zero-emission vehicles from 2030.

“Drivers are already embracing electric vehicles faster than ever, and 2024 was a record year for the UK new car market, with the strongest overall growth of any major European market.

“Industry will help us shape the transition to zero-emissions vehicles in a way that works for businesses, drivers, and the environment.

“Together we can capitalise on the clean energy transition to support thousands of jobs, make the UK a clean energy superpower, and rebuild Britain.”