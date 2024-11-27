Families to get 30 minutes of free childcare with school breakfast clubs trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Parents will be able to access 30 minutes of free childcare at the start of the school day as the Government pushes ahead with its rollout of breakfast clubs in England.

Applications are now open for 750 state schools with primary aged-pupils to join the “early adopter scheme”, with the first breakfast clubs expected to be running from April.

The schools chosen for the trial will offer a free breakfast to all their pupils and at least 30 minutes of childcare before school, the Department for Education (DfE) said.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the Government will triple its investment in breakfast clubs to more than £30 million in 2025/26 in her Budget last month.

From helping with flexible working for families to improving behaviour and attendance, the supportive start to the day that breakfast clubs provide will help drive high and rising standards for every child Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “This is a landmark opportunity for schools to be in the vanguard of change as we build back the foundations of an education system that breaks the link between children’s background and the opportunities they have in life.

“From helping with flexible working for families to improving behaviour and attendance, the supportive start to the day that breakfast clubs provide will help drive high and rising standards for every child.

“This Government is delivering change that will make a real difference to families up and down the country.”

The £7 million trial of breakfast clubs in England – which will test the delivery of the programme ahead of a wider national rollout – was announced at Labour’s party conference in September.

Schools interested in the scheme can apply to take part from Wednesday.

The DfE has said details of the national rollout will follow.

Lindsey MacDonald, chief executive of charity Magic Breakfast, said: “It’s vital that the free school breakfast policy set to be rolled out for all primary pupils in England is fit for purpose and will achieve its intended benefits.

This requires a variety of breakfast models as one size does not fit all Lindsey MacDonald, Magic Breakfast

“The scheme must ensure schools have appropriate, adequate funding which covers set-up costs and ongoing staffing, support and guidance, a nutritional and healthy menu, with flexibility being a key part of the offer to address the variety of facilities and needs of different schools.

“This requires a variety of breakfast models as one size does not fit all.

“Breakfast clubs offer a social and supportive start for students, and we equally want to ensure that those children who are unable to come to the club have a healthy and nutritious breakfast to kick start their day.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union the NAHT, said: “It is sensible that this scheme is to be piloted on a voluntary basis, so that we can learn the lessons of what does and doesn’t work.

“There are a number of important issues that will need to be teased out through the pilot, including how schools that already provide wraparound care can support the scheme.

“It is critical that the Department for Education listens to the feedback of schools that participate in the pilot before moving on to a wider rollout.

“The scheme must be fully funded, and it is important that the scheme doesn’t drive additional workload for already stretched school leaders.”

Tiffnie Harris, primary specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We welcome the early adopters scheme as a first step in identifying and resolving any barriers to delivering this provision ahead of it being rolled out to all primary schools.

“It is important to ensure schools have sufficient staffing, space and funding to be able to manage this expectation on top of the other expectations upon them.”