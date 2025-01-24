Five more suspects in Gosport War Memorial Hospital deaths probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five more suspects have been identified by police investigating the deaths of hundreds of patients at scandal-hit Gosport War Memorial Hospital, taking the total to 29.

An independent police investigation was launched into the community hospital in Hampshire after a probe found that hundreds of patients had their lives shortened through the use of opioids.

The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, which is managing the investigation – code-named Operation Magenta, has said it is reviewing the records of more than 750 patients and taken 1,200 witness statements.

The force previously said 24 suspects were being interviewed, but have now confirmed this has risen to 29, including 24 for alleged gross negligence manslaughter and five for alleged offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

No arrests have been made to date, officers added.

In 2018, the Gosport Independent Panel report concluded that the lives of more than 450 people had been shortened because of the routine practice of prescribing and administering opioids until the year 2000, and that probably at least another 200 patients were similarly affected.

Deputy Chief Constable Neil Jerome, of Operation Magenta, said: “The independent investigation into deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital, Hampshire, between 1987 and 2001 is one of the largest and most complex of its nature in the history of UK policing.

“The families of those who died at the hospital were informed at the start of the investigation that the full range of criminal offences would be considered.”

The police chief previously confirmed case files had started being sent to the Crown Prosecution Service last year.

He added: “Whilst we have never provided anyone with an estimate of how long our inquiries will last, family members and the general public can be confident we are working as quickly and thoroughly as possible to ensure Operation Magenta is the decisive police investigation into the deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.”