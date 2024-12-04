Blackpool replaces Glasgow as area of Britain with lowest male life expectancy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Blackpool has replaced Glasgow as the local area in Britain with the lowest male life expectancy at birth – the first time the Scottish city has not recorded the lowest estimate since current data began.

A baby boy born in Blackpool in Lancashire between 2021 and 2023 is currently likely to live for an average of 73.1 years, while one born in Glasgow is likely to live for 73.6 years.

Glasgow had previously recorded the lowest life expectancy for males in every set of estimates since the time series started in 2001.

The figures have been published by Office for National Statistics (ONS) and show a clear geographical divide.

The top 10 highest local area male life expectancies are all in the south of England, while six of the lowest 10 are in Scotland (Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire, Dundee, North Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire and East Ayrshire), three are in the north of England (Blackpool, Manchester and Hull) and one is in Wales (Merthyr Tydfil).

Hart in Hampshire has the highest estimated male life expectancy at birth for 2021-23 (83.4 years), followed by Uttlesford in Essex (83.0), Wokingham in Berkshire (82.5) and Richmond-upon-Thames in London (82.5).

Glasgow remains the area in Britain with the lowest female life expectancy, with a baby girl born in 2021-23 currently likely to live for 78.3 years, followed by the Scottish local authorities of East Ayrshire (78.6) and North Lanarkshire (78.7) and then Blackpool (78.9).

The Top 10s for females shows a similar pattern to those for males, with the 10 highest estimates all in southern England, while the 10 lowest estimates are split between Scotland (Glasgow, East Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, West Dunbartonshire, Dundee, North Ayrshire and Inverclyde), northern England (Blackpool and Knowsley) and Wales (Blaenau Gwent).

The highest female life expectancy for baby girls born in 2021-23 is for Kensington & Chelsea in London (86.5 years), followed by Richmond-upon-Thames (86.3), Winchester in Hampshire (86.1) and Uttlesford (86.0).

The ONS figures also show that life expectancy at birth in 2021-23 remained lower than before the Covid-19 pandemic in a majority of areas for both males (288 of 348 local authorities, or 83%) and females (242 authorities, or 70%).

Greg Ceely, ONS head of population health monitoring, said: “Today’s data show a decline in life expectancy in most areas during 2021 to 2023, compared with the period of 2017 to 2019.

“This suggests we are yet to see a recovery from the decrease in life expectancy we saw during the pandemic.

“Our results continue to show a clear geographical divide.

“For example, in England, male life expectancy in the South East is three years higher than in the North East, and female life expectancy 2.7 years higher in London compared to the North East.

“Taking Great Britain as a whole, for the first time since this time series began, Blackpool, not Glasgow, has the lowest male life expectancy. Glasgow continues to have the lowest female life expectancy.”

The estimates of life expectancy for babies born in 2021-23 will reflect the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which contributed to a higher-than-average number of deaths in this period.

But while the pandemic disrupted the small improvements in life expectancy seen between 2010 and 2019, it does not necessarily mean a baby born between 2021 and 2023 will go on to live a shorter life than one born between 2017 and 2019.

“If mortality rates improve in the future, then period life expectancy will increase,” the ONS added.

Slough in Berkshire has seen the biggest fall in male life expectancy at birth since before the Covid-19 pandemic, dropping from 79.1 years in 2017-19 to 77.1 in 2021-23.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire and North Devon recorded the next largest falls, dropping from 77.5 years to 75.6 and from 80.6 years to 78.9 respectively.

For female life expectancy at birth, the biggest fall has occurred in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where the figure decreased from 83.3 years in 2017-19 to 81.2 years in 2021-23.

The next largest falls were in Epsom & Ewell in Surrey, down from 87.0 years to 85.4, and Leicester, down from 82.2 years to 80.6.

The largest gains in male life expectancy at birth across this period occurred in East Cambridgeshire (from 80.9 years to 82.0), Basingstoke & Deane in Hampshire (80.4 to 81.5) and Torridge in Devon (79.7 to 80.6); while for female life expectancy it was Torridge (from 82.9 years to 84.1), Watford in Hertfordshire (82.5 to 83.5) and West Devon (83.9 to 84.8).