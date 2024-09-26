Princess of Wales attends ‘inspiring’ ballet show as cancer recovery continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Princess of Wales has attended a “moving and inspiring” ballet performance as she continues her recovery from cancer.

Kate attended the English National Ballet’s matinee show of Giselle at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London on Thursday.

In a message on X, Kate paid tribute to the company and the production, calling it “creativity at its best”.

The post read: “Congratulations and thank you to @ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wells for the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan’s Giselle. Creativity at its best! C.”

The visit comes after Kate held a meeting at Windsor Castle earlier this week to discuss her annual Christmas carol service.

The princess was mentioned in the Court Circular after meeting aides and members of her Royal Foundation to discuss the event, which is one of the highlights of the royal calendar.

The meeting was only the fourth time she has been mentioned in the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements, since her cancer health scare began at the start of the year.

The princess, a lover of ballet, revealed that she had finished her chemotherapy course in a deeply personal video shared earlier this month.

Kate had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February after the King began his cancer care earlier the same month.

In the video, Kate said she was “looking forward to being back at work” and taking on “a few more public engagements” over the coming months.

The princess added that she had a “renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life” as she entered a “new phase of recovery”.