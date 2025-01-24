Steep drop in consumer confidence amid concerns of ‘dark days ahead’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Consumer confidence has suffered a steep drop amid signs that households see “dark days ahead” for the economy, according to a long-running survey.

GfK’s Consumer Confidence Index fell by five points to minus 22 in January, with all measures that make up the overall score down on last month.

The index shows particularly steep falls in consumer views on the wider UK economy, both looking back a year – down seven points to minus 46, and five points lower than last January – and for what is in store for the next 12 months – dropping eight points to minus 34 and 13 points down on a year ago.

The forecast for personal finances over the next 12 months fell three points to minus two – two points lower than this time last year.

The major purchase index – a measure of confidence in buying big-ticket items – was down four points to minus 20.

The savings index leapt nine points in January to positive 30 in a sign that increasing numbers of people were considering putting money aside for “safety”, GfK said.

Neil Bellamy, consumer insights director at GfK, said: “New year is traditionally a time for change, but looking at these figures, consumers don’t think things are changing for the better.

“These figures underline that consumers are losing confidence in the UK’s economic prospects.

“While the savings index on motivation to save money is not included in the calculation of the overall index score, it’s notable that it has leapt nine points in January to positive 30.

“This sharp increase is unwelcome because it’s another sign that people see dark days ahead and are therefore thinking of putting money aside for safety.”