Taoiseach leads tributes after death of songwriter Johnny Duhan

A man who died while swimming off the coast of Co Galway has been named as renowned singer-songwriter Johnny Duhan.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has led tributes to Mr Duhan, 74, who had written songs recorded by artists such as Christy Moore, The Dubliners and Mary Black.

A search will resume on Wednesday for a woman who has also been reported missing in the area.

Gardai said they received a report on Tuesday that a man failed to return to shore after a swim at Silver Strand.

At about 1.40pm, the body of a man was recovered from the water close to Silver Strand by RNLI and taken to Galway University Hospital.

The man was later named as Mr Duhan, best known as the writer of The Voyage, which was made famous by Christy Moore.

He had also recorded a number of albums as singer himself.

A death notice for Mr Duhan said he died while taking his daily swim in Galway Bay.

The notice said he is survived by his wife Maureen and their five children and 10 grandchildren, siblings and extended family.

Mr Duhan was originally from Limerick but had lived in Galway for many years.

Johnny Duhan was a renowned and much loved songwriter. Thinking of his family and loved ones at this very sad time Taoiseach Simon Harris

In a social media post, Mr Harris said it was “terribly sad news tonight from Galway”.

He added: “Johnny Duhan was a renowned and much loved songwriter.

“Thinking of his family and loved ones at this very sad time.

“The young woman who is still missing remains in our thoughts tonight.”

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Sinn Fein senator Paul Gavan said it was “very sad news”.

He added: “I saw him play live in the 1980s a number of times in Limerick. A great writer and performer and a warm and thoughtful man.”

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams said on X: “I’m really sorry to hear of the death of Johnny Duhan. One of our finest songwriters and creative writers.”

Hothouse Flowers musician Fiachna O Braonain said The Voyage “belongs in the pantheon of Irish songs”.

Writing on X, he added: “I played Johnny Duhan’s music regularly on @RTERadio and his songs always received such a warm response.. and without fail, i received a beautifully crafted thank you note from Johnny.. every time.

“A master wordsmith… Deepest sympathies to Maureen and all his beloved family”

While gardai were at the scene where Mr Duhan died, they became aware that a woman had entered the water and failed to return from a swim.

The search involving the coast guard, the RNLI and local volunteers will resume on Wednesday.